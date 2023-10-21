Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $161.46

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $134.69 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

