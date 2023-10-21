Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $57.29

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DTM opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

