Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.