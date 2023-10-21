Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 389,248 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

