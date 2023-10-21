Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Green Dot Price Performance
Green Dot stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.