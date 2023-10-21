Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $87.83

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 70,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 253.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

