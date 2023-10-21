Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $93.83

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.