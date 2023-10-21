Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $44.09

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 4.4 %

SGRY opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $851,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

