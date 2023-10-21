Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT at $8.10

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

TRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Tremor International by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Tremor International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Tremor International by 2.9% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $3.39 on Monday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

