Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

