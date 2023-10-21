Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.44 billion.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total value of C$74,500.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

