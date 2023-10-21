Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE CWK opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 43.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $583,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

