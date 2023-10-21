Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.04.

Shares of PKI opened at C$41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.27. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$41.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

