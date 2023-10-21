Brokers Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

VET opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

