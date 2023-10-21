Brokers Set Expectations for Cargojet Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.64.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$84.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$82.90 and a 1 year high of C$143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

