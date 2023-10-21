Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

