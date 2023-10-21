Brookline Capital Management Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

