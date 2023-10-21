Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

BTX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

