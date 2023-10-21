Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

