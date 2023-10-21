Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE WHD opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

In other news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,961,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,027,000 after buying an additional 87,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

