Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $5.05-$5.11 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

