Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $238.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

