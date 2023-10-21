Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 86,792 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $17.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.