Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on Stingray Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$230.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$4.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.75.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

