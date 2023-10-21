Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,829 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

