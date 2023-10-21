Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

