Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) vs. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 38.14% 36.13% 29.63% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -108.65% -71.44%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $214.20 million 6.37 $83.08 million $1.01 12.67 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.78 million ($11.84) -0.06

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.36%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy type. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

