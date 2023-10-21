Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

