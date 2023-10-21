ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,884 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,740. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in ChampionX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

