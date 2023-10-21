Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 145,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $171.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

