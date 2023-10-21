Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

