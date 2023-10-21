Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,451,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 121.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.