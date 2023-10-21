CIBC Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $4.75

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

