CIBC Trims Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$8.25

Largo Resources (CVE:LGOFree Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

