CIBC Trims Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$8.25

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Stock Performance
Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.
Largo Resources Company Profile
