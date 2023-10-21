Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

