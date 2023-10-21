CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 260889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNHI. Barclays decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.