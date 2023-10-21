Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 6,060 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

