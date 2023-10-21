Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 9520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNS

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.