Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

CBSH opened at $45.31 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after buying an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 611,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

