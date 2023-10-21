Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $50.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

CBSH stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

