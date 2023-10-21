Comparing American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. American Assets Trust pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Assets Trust and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 140.63%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

This table compares American Assets Trust and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 11.63% 4.26% 1.68% H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $422.65 million 2.58 $55.88 million $0.84 21.41 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 4.45

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats H&R Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.7 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

