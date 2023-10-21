Comparing Finward Bancorp (FNWD) & The Competition

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Finward Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67% Finward Bancorp Competitors 21.01% 10.16% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 1043 3097 3154 17 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 63.47%. Given Finward Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $74.11 million $15.08 million 6.82 Finward Bancorp Competitors $4.53 billion $1.09 billion 102.22

Finward Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.2% and pay out 15.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Finward Bancorp rivals beat Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

