Comparing Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) & WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

WestRock pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. WestRock pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WestRock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WestRock and Hexagon Composites ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WestRock currently has a consensus price target of $37.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given WestRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WestRock is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

85.5% of WestRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of WestRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WestRock and Hexagon Composites ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock -6.82% 8.75% 3.24% Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WestRock and Hexagon Composites ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock $21.26 billion 0.41 $944.60 million ($5.54) -6.19 Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 2.33

WestRock has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon Composites ASA. WestRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon Composites ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WestRock beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers. It also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services and custom, and proprietary and standard automated packaging machines, as well as turn-key installation, automation, line integration, and packaging solutions; and pack temporary displays, as well as lithographic laminated packaging products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding cartons that are used to package food, paper, beverages, dairy products, tobacco, confectionery, health and beauty, other household consumer products; and express mail packages for the overnight courier industry. It also offers inserts and labels, as well as rigid packaging and other printed packaging products, such as transaction cards, brochures, product literature, marketing materials, and grower tags, and plant stakes; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for over-the-counter and prescription drugs. In addition, this segment manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions, and die-cut paperboard components. The Global Paper segment manufactures containerboard, paperboard, and specialty grades primarily to corrugated packaging, folding carton, food service, liquid packaging, tobacco, and commercial print markets. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, including stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes; and provides contract packing services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Purus segment provides high pressure cylinders, vehicle systems, and battery backs for fuel cell and battery electric vehicles that enable the safe and effective use of hydrogen and electricity as transportation fuel in various applications, including buses, distribution, refueling, rail, maritime, aerospace, and ground storage, as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Hexagon Composites ASA was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

