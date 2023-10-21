Comparing MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -18.68% N/A -7.18% MakeMyTrip 2.66% 3.94% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 3 0 0 1.75 MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Sabre presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

This table compares Sabre and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.54 billion 0.49 -$435.45 million ($1.64) -2.29 MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 6.94 -$11.32 million $0.16 242.33

MakeMyTrip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MakeMyTrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sabre has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Sabre on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

