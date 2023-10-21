Comparing Sulzer (SULZF) & Its Peers

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) is one of 160 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sulzer to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sulzer and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sulzer 0 0 0 0 N/A Sulzer Competitors 1054 3866 4918 52 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Sulzer’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sulzer has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

26.9% of Sulzer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sulzer pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sulzer pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sulzer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sulzer N/A N/A N/A Sulzer Competitors -15.93% -3.96% -0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sulzer and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sulzer N/A N/A 5.21 Sulzer Competitors $4.78 billion $443.64 million -253.99

Sulzer’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sulzer. Sulzer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization. The company also provides process solutions, including initial concept and pilot testing; polymer production technologies; lifting stations; pump and lifting station accessories; solids reduction, separation, and removal systems; and screening, sedimentation, and filtration solutions. In addition, it offers Sulzer sense online services that allow access to equipment-related information; Sulzer sense condition monitoring solutions, which detects possible equipment failures early on and optimizes maintenance planning; control and monitoring equipment, such as control and monitoring software solutions, measuring devices, pump control panels, pump controllers, and pump monitoring and control accessories; BLUE BOX, a software solution; rotating equipment, static equipment, spare parts, and pilot testing services; and process services, such as process validation, studies and conceptual designs, and testing facilities. The company provides its products and services for bio-based, recycling, and carbon capture; construction; fertilizers; food and beverages; mining and metals; oil, gas, and chemicals; polymer; power generation; pulp, paper, and board; transportation; and water and wastewater applications. Sulzer Ltd was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.

