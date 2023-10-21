Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

CRK stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

