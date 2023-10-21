Comstock Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,770 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 176% compared to the average volume of 2,814 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.29 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

