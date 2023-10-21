Contrasting Africa Energy (HPMCF) and Its Rivals

Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Africa Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Africa Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A Africa Energy Competitors 175.51% 9.08% 4.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Energy N/A N/A -3.81 Africa Energy Competitors $812.04 million $215.60 million -50.68

This table compares Africa Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Africa Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Africa Energy. Africa Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Africa Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Energy Competitors 679 4320 7829 315 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 66.31%. Given Africa Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Africa Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Africa Energy peers beat Africa Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

