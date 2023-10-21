Contrasting Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Great Elm Group and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Procore Technologies 0 1 12 0 2.92

Procore Technologies has a consensus price target of $79.14, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -75.75% -80.07% -29.63% Procore Technologies -31.15% -18.16% -11.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Procore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.72 $27.73 million ($0.81) -2.35 Procore Technologies $830.54 million 10.78 -$286.93 million ($1.85) -34.00

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

