Contrasting GreenShift (GERS) and Its Rivals

GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) is one of 160 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GreenShift to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GreenShift and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenShift N/A N/A N/A GreenShift Competitors -15.93% -3.96% -0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GreenShift and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenShift 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenShift Competitors 1054 3866 4918 52 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given GreenShift’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenShift has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

40.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GreenShift shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenShift and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenShift N/A N/A 650.00 GreenShift Competitors $4.78 billion $443.64 million -253.99

GreenShift’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GreenShift. GreenShift is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products. The company licenses its technologies to ethanol producers. GreenShift Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

