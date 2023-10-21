Contrasting Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) and IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Brokers Group and IG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $112.43, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than IG Group.

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. IG Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IG Group pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and IG Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $4.09 billion 8.26 $380.00 million $5.49 14.61 IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 18.83

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than IG Group. Interactive Brokers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and IG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 8.01% 4.65% 0.49% IG Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats IG Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 150 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading and investment services that include share, commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets under IG brand. Further, it provides content and education solutions, such as daily live programming, news and original content, and webinars and tutorials under IG, tastylive, and DailyFX brands. Additionally, the company offers spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange and market risk management, data distribution, software development and support, financing, foreign exchange, market making, stock and exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. IG Group Holdings plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.